July 3, 1931 - Feb. 16, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Willis Lee Birky, 89 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021. He was born July 3, 1931 in Hopedale, IL to Levi and Emma (Bechler) Birky. He graduated from Hebron HS in 1949. Willis worked as a mechanic, first at Heinold Oil, where he was critically injured in a gas explosion in 1963, then at the Porter County Co-Op from 1964 until his retirement. He was a lifelong Cubs fan and was able to watch their Word Series win and an Indiana Hoosier basketball fan. He was a member of Valparaiso Mennonite Church.
Willis is survived by his children: Debbie (Butch) Morrow, Donna Mitzner, Patty (John) Navin, David Birky (Tim Oehlman), and Kevin Birky; grandchildren: Jacob, Samuel, Rachael, Jason, Emma, Jill, Luke, Grant, and Kirsten; four great grandchildren; brothers: Wendell Birky and Merlyn (MaryJo) Birky; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Lois, Eldon, Orville, Iris, and Mary Jean.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 19, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service on Saturday at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery, Kouts. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Mennonite Disaster Service.