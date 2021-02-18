VALPARAISO, IN - Willis Lee Birky, 89 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021. He was born July 3, 1931 in Hopedale, IL to Levi and Emma (Bechler) Birky. He graduated from Hebron HS in 1949. Willis worked as a mechanic, first at Heinold Oil, where he was critically injured in a gas explosion in 1963, then at the Porter County Co-Op from 1964 until his retirement. He was a lifelong Cubs fan and was able to watch their Word Series win and an Indiana Hoosier basketball fan. He was a member of Valparaiso Mennonite Church.