GRIFFITH, IN - Wilma A. Kasper age 72 of Griffith, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, with her family by her side.

She is survived by her daughter, Amanda (Danny) Madison; granddaughters: Andrea, Gracie, and Haley; brothers: Ronnie (Kim) Ziegler, Randy (Frances) Ziegler, and Timothy (Samantha) Ziegler; and by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lela Ziegler and by her husband, James.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

DIRECTLY at St. Mary Catholic Church located at 525 N. Broad Street in Griffith with Fr. Keith Virus celebrating. Burial will follow at St. John-St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 4-8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Avenue (Glen Park Ave.) in Griffith.

Wilma graduated from East Chicago Roosevelt High School Class of "68". She was a self-employed beautician (Beauty Corner) and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Griffith Historical Society. Wilma enjoyed sewing, cross stitching, and taking care of her grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Griffith Historical Society P.O.BOX 678 Griffith, IN 46319 in Wilma's memory.

For more information, please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at 219-924- 4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.