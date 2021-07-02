Wilma J. Gard
April 14, 1935 — June 25, 2021
HIGHLAND, IN — Wilma J. Gard, age 86, a lifelong resident of Highland, IN passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021. Wilma was born April 14, 1935 in Hammond to the late Paul and Cornelia (DePorto) Kikkert. In 1967 she met Dale C. Gard and on June 6, 1970 she married him.
She was a graduate from Griffith High School in 1953. She furthered her education and graduated as an LPN from Purdue University Northwest. She began her nursing career at Hienz Veterans Hospital which lead her to work at St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago, IN and was able to retire from Methodist Hospital in Merrillville, IN. Wilma was a charter member of Trinity Reformed Church in Munster, IN and was a very active member. She was a Key Lady for Elim Christian Services and Bethshan Association. Wilma always kept busy with her knitting projects such as hats and slippers with all proceeds going to the above mentioned foundations. Her other hobbies included, traveling, crocheting, baking, canning, cooking, playing scrabble, and being a member of the Women's Church Dartball League. She will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. Wilma was always thinking of and doing for others with a kind and caring heart.
She leaves behind her beloved husband of 51 years, Dale C. Gard; loving daughter, Gale Gard; sister, Hilda Kikkert; sister-in-law, Nancy Kikkert; two nephews: Charlie (Judy) Burley, Gregory (Deb) Kikkert; niece, Christine (Ron) Radowski; great nephew, Jason (Jaclyn) Kikkert; four great-nieces: Jade Burley, Bridgette (Chuck) Pawelko, Anastasia (Richard) Larkin, Katerina (James) Kikkert-Drewenski; and special friends: Al and Sharon Hamstra, Linda Orlich, and Jo Slifko.
Wilma is welcomed in to everlasting life by her parents, Paul and Cornelia Kikkert; two sisters, Cora Kikkert, Jeanette Burley; brother, Paul Kikkert; and dear friend, June Jones.
Family and friends may visit on Monday, July 5, 2021 from 9 AM-11:30 AM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd., Highland, IN 46322. A funeral service to memorialize Wilma will begin at 11:30 AM with Dr. William Sytsma officiating. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.
In lieu of flowers - please kindly make donations in Wilma's name to Elim Christian Services, 13020 S. Central Ave., Crestwood, IL 60418 or to the Bethshan Association, 12927 S. Monitor Ave., Palos Heights, IL 60463.
