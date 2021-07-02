Wilma J. Gard

She was a graduate from Griffith High School in 1953. She furthered her education and graduated as an LPN from Purdue University Northwest. She began her nursing career at Hienz Veterans Hospital which lead her to work at St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago, IN and was able to retire from Methodist Hospital in Merrillville, IN. Wilma was a charter member of Trinity Reformed Church in Munster, IN and was a very active member. She was a Key Lady for Elim Christian Services and Bethshan Association. Wilma always kept busy with her knitting projects such as hats and slippers with all proceeds going to the above mentioned foundations. Her other hobbies included, traveling, crocheting, baking, canning, cooking, playing scrabble, and being a member of the Women's Church Dartball League. She will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. Wilma was always thinking of and doing for others with a kind and caring heart.