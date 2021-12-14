Wilma J. Gullickson

Those who loved her lost her twice – first from Dementia, and then ultimately from Covid. Loving wife for 56 years of the late Russell A. Gullickson. Dearest mom of Dawn (Jamie) Miller, Russell A. (Susan) Gullickson III, and Lori (Marcin) Bartoszewski. Precious grandma of Amy (Rob) Mendoza, Amber (Andy) Josephson, Angela Maxberry, Amanda (Brett) Zandstra, Megan Gullickson, Alex (Beth) Gullickson, Emma Gullickson, Jacob Atherton, and Hailey Rumbles; great-nana of Gage Maxberry, Carmelina Mendoza, Aaron Josephson, Junior Mendoza, Miah Caton, Alan Josephson, James Bowers, Reagan Zandstra, Hayden Zandstra, and Lincoln Maxberry. Dear sister of Virginia "Ginny" (Pastor Don) Rector, Randy (Diane) Stooksbury, Nancy (David) Greener, Jeff (Kami) Stooksbury, the late Margaret (Kent) Taylor, and the late Pat (late Jim) Jandura. Kind aunt of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Rush and Christine Stooksbury. Wilma was a woman of strong faith who lived for her family. She was a member of Bethel Church in Crown Point, IN. She was a member of the "Melody Trio" who ministered through music for many years. She loved singing and was always giving of herself to others. She volunteered at the Women's Center of Northwest Indiana, and was retired from the Career Development System. She was dearly loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.