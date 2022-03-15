 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wilma J. Little (nee Bell)

  • 0
Wilma J. Little (nee Bell)

March 14, 1943 - March 12, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Wilma J. Little (nee Bell), age 78, of Portage passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022. She was born on March 14, 1943 in Chicago, IL. On January 19, 1991 she married Donald Little in Lake Station, Indiana. She worked as a cook for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Little; sons: Bobby Deford, Kenny Deford, William Blankenship; daughter, Deanna Blankenship; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Donna Deford.

Per Wilma's wishes, there will be no services. Cremation was entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, IN. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden to ban imports of Russian vodka, diamonds and seafood

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts