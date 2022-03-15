March 14, 1943 - March 12, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Wilma J. Little (nee Bell), age 78, of Portage passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022. She was born on March 14, 1943 in Chicago, IL. On January 19, 1991 she married Donald Little in Lake Station, Indiana. She worked as a cook for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Little; sons: Bobby Deford, Kenny Deford, William Blankenship; daughter, Deanna Blankenship; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Donna Deford.

Per Wilma's wishes, there will be no services. Cremation was entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, IN. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.