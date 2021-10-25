VALPARAISO, IN - Wilma J. "Willie" Rosko, 80 of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021. She was born November 15, 1940 in East Chicago, IN to the late Harold W. and Wilma B. (Williams) Williams. Before moving to Valparaiso, Wilma and her husband, Don owned Rosko's Grocery in Broken Arrow, OK. She was a member of Liberty Bible Church, Chesterton. Wilma was a talented artist; she enjoyed painting but was known for her doll making.