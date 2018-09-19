VALPARAISO, IN - Wilma Jean White, 90 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, September 18, 2018. She was born April 20, 1928 in Middlebourne, West Virginia to Leslie H. and Ada A. (Weekley) Weekley. Wilma graduated from Valparaiso University and made her career as an Elementary Teacher at Central Elementary School in Valparaiso for over 20 years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Winamac Old Auto Club. Wilma enjoyed photography, reading, storytelling, and collecting antiques and dishes.
On June 3, 1950 Wilma married James Edward White, who preceded her in death in 1999. She is survived by their daughter, Roberta J. (William H.) Mead of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Apryl (Garrett) Niksch, Tanya Mead, Katherine (Cole) Murray, Brian Mead, Timothy (Jamie) White, Sheena (Ted) Bartelmey; great grandchildren: Elijah and Abraham Niksch, Jameson and Cooper Murray; siblings: Beverly Stutzman and Gary (Brenda) Weekley; sisters in law: Shirley and Bernie Weekley; brother in law: Paul (Estaline) White; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, James Rodney (Susan) White, and siblings: Ed (Louise) Weekley, June (Sheridan) Henderson, Bruce Weekley, Sara (Richard) White, Bill Weekley, Allen Weekley; and companion, Paul Chellberg.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 20, 2018 from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin on Friday at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association or the First United Methodist Church of Valparaiso.