WHITING, IN - Wilma Joyce Plemons (nee Collins) 83 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the Dyer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Plemons who passed away on June 11, 2008; loving mother of Gary (Kathy) Plemons; cherished grandmother of Emily (Justin) Siler and Kevin (fiancee, Morgan Newton) Olds; adoring great grandma of Addison and Harper Siler; dearest sister of Carol Collins and the late Avery, James and Kenneth Collins; many dear nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 7:00pm at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 11:00am (EDT) at the Lakeview Cemetery, Lenoir City, TN; visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 3:00pm to time of services. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Joyce Plemons was born on October 29, 1938 in Lenoir City, TN to Edgar and Maggie Collins and was a resident of Whiting for the past 64 years, She was a member of the Whiting Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping, reading cookbooks and gatherings with friends and family. Devoted to her family, Joyce will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting Baptist Church, 1547-119th St., Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400