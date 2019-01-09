SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Wilma L. Panny, age 94, of South Holland, formerly of Chicago, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 6, 2019. Survived by loving niece Joanne (Rick) Besich and nephews David Panny, Michael (Lanis) Panny and sister-in-law Marian Panny. Preceded in death by her parents Josef and Rose (Werderitz) Panny, brother Joseph H. Panny, and sister Theresa (Frank) Naparla.
Wilma was born September 16, 1924 in Chicago and held many jobs over her lifetime, including Chicago Public School teacher. Her hobbies included golfing, swimming, tennis, piano playing, painting, pinochle, bingo at the Holland Home, and arts and crafts. She never tired of having fun. Aunt Wilma will be greatly missed.
Visitation Saturday, January 12, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 700 E. 170th St. South Holland, IL. Interment St. Mary Cemetery - Evergreen Park, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls.