PORTAGE - Wilma M. O'Reilly (nee Schest), age 95, of Portage, was called to Heaven on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Charles O'Reilly.

Wilma is survived by her four sons: John (Sylvia) O'Reilly of Denver, Colorado, Lenny (Stanley Ostaszewski) O'Reilly of San Diego, California, Frank (Laura Linnane) O'Reilly of Portage, Kevin (Debbie) O'Reilly of Gary; daughter, Kathy (Chuck) Olds of North Vernon, Indiana; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; brother, Louis Schest of Portage; and many nieces and nephews.

She was born in Gary, Indiana on January 21, 1926 to the late Louis and Mary (nee Ogris) Schest. She was a graduate of Wirt High School and St. Mary Mercy School of Nursing where she retired as head nurse in 1988. She was a member of the American Legion and volunteered for Meals on Wheels. In spare time she enjoyed BINGO, jig saw puzzles, crosswords, and going to the casino. She was an avid sports fan especially Cubs, Bears, and IRL Racing.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave. Portage, IN 46368. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Wednesday, May 19, 2021 beginning with prayers at 9:15 AM at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel then proceeding to St. Francis Xavier Church, 2447 Putnam St. Lake Station, IN 46405 for 10:00 AM mass with Rev. David Kime officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Charles, at Calvary Cemetery, Portage. For more information, please call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.