CROWN POINT, IN - Wilmadean Markward (nee Morlan) age 90 of Crown Point, Indiana formerly of Beecher, Illinois passed away on May 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John (1998); loving mother to Jerry (Deb) Markward and the late Janet Ann Cary (1995). Cherished grandmother to John (Liz) Markward, Andy (Kim) Markward, Dan (Jenn) Cary and Tim (Amy) Cary. Great grandmother to Baylei, Halie, Gage, Xander, Nicholas, Isabella, Josh, Noah, Harley and Matilda.