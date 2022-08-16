Wilmer Edgar Neyhart

April 16,1935-Aug. 14, 2022

HAMMOND - Wilmer E. Neyhart, age 87, of Hammond was welcomed into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

He is survived by three children: Robert (Amy) Neyhart, Cindy (Brian) Smith and Dennis (Angela) Neyhart; thirteen grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brothers, Gene and John; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of dear friends.

Preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Jean Alice Neyhart; son, Jeffrey A. Neyhart; parents, Harry Ernest and Bessie Lavina Pearl Neyhart; brothers: Ordie, Gerald, Ralph, Russell and sister-in laws.

Visitation for friends and family will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond IN from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. directly at the First Christian Church of Hessville, 6733 Alabama Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) with Dan Nichols minister officiating. Viewing at church from 9:30 a.m. until the service. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.

Wilmer was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region, graduated from Dyer High School in 1953, He worked over 20 years for Simmons Co. in Munster, retired from Crown Point Christian Village, Winfield, IN in 2000. He was a longtime faithful member of the First Christian Church of Hessville for over 70 years, where he served as treasure, teacher and Elder. Wilmer was a veteran of the U.S. Army, 395th Mobil Army Surgical Hospital Unit out of Gary, IN, called to active duty during the Cuban missile crisis in 1961-62.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Christian Church of Hessville. For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600 or visit us at www.bockenfunerals.com