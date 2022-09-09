Wilson Ingram Sr.

HAMMOND, IN - Wilson Ingram, Sr. age 81 of Hammond passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 at home.

Survived by three sons: Wilson (Audrey) Ingram Jr., Murray and Glenn Ingram; daughters: Shirley (Lawrence) Lowe and Bobbie (Perry Sr.) Benson; 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one brother, Clyde (Delores) Ingram; three brothers-in-law: Charles (Barbie) Perkins, Carl Davis and George (Thellis) Bullock, Sr.; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Ingram.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 1117 Merrill St., Hammond with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Rev. Herman Polk, officiating.

Interment at Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Ingram family during their time of loss.