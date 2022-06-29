Sept. 25, 1956 - June 21, 2022

PRESCOTT, AZ - Wilson John Sieffert, age 65, of Prescott, AZ, passed away on June 21, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

He was preceded in death by his parents: William and Jeanne. He is survived by his wife, Robin; brother, Robert (Deborah); nieces: Rachel and Caroline; nephew, Teddy (Andrea); and great-nephew, Charles.

Jack was a wonderful and warm person, he would do anything for you. He is our hero.

Services are private. Donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Society-Marley House Hospice, 1065 Ruth Street, Prescott, AZ 86301-1729.