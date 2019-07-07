{{featured_button_text}}
Winifred "Wini" Bliss (nee Mumford)

HOBART, IN - Winifred "Wini" Bliss (nee Mumford), age 95 of Hobart, passed away July 5, 2019. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Funeral service on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Burns (Hobart). Please refer to Burns Funeral Home website for full obituary. www.burnsfuneral.com.