Winifred "Wini" Rita Costello

March 1, 1937 - June 5, 2022

HOBART - Winifred "Wini" Rita Costello, age 85, of Hobart, formerly of Gary, passed away June 5, 2022. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on March 1, 1937, where she grew up and then eventually moved to Gary, IN. She raised her family and worked at the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, where she retired. Wini loved her Glen Park Bunco Club and telling stories of their time together. She was an avid reader and loved the Green Door Bookstore (thanks Nick!!). Wini was also a member of the Maria Reiner Center where she loved to play dominoes. Wini loved her family and friends; she was a good mother but an amazing grandmother and great-grandmother! She will be dearly missed by so many!

She was preceded in death by her father and mother: William and Veronica Hawthorn; daughter, Wendy Anne.

She is survived by her four children: Theresa (Dave) Ledyard of Hobart, Peggy (Ken) Fyffe of Salada, TX, Ken Costello of Chesterton, and Bob (Kari) Costello of Bloomington; eleven grandchildren: Megan (Erik) Barker, Rhiannon (Paul) Robertson, Ashley (Jay) Hornak, Alexandra, Natalie and James Fyffe, Calvin, Eleanor (Warren Moseman), Lilly and Ava Costello, Livia Costello; seven great-grandchildren: Ella, Nora and Jaxon Hornak, Nate and Drew Barker, Shannon and Matthew Robertson.

A Memorial Visitation for Wini will be Monday, June 20, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m., at Burns Funeral Home, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Wini's name to the Maria Reiner Center by reaching out to: MRCdirector@cityofhobart.org.

www.burnsfuneral.com.

