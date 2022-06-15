HOBART - Winifred "Wini" Rita Costello, age 85, of Hobart, formerly of Gary, passed away June 5, 2022. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on March 1, 1937, where she grew up and then eventually moved to Gary, IN. She raised her family and worked at the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, where she retired. Wini loved her Glen Park Bunco Club and telling stories of their time together. She was an avid reader and loved the Green Door Bookstore (thanks Nick!!). Wini was also a member of the Maria Reiner Center where she loved to play dominoes. Wini loved her family and friends; she was a good mother but an amazing grandmother and great-grandmother! She will be dearly missed by so many!