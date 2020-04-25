× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Winnie Davis Hodo Frey

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Winnie Davis Hodo Frey, age 94 of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was born in Amory, MS to the late Peter Thomas Hodo and Nona Seay Hodo on January 4, 1926.

Winnie was valedictorian of the Amory High School class of 1944. She graduated from Bob Jones University in Greenville, NC where she met her husband of 72 years, Melvin Frey. They married on February 28, 1948.

Winnie began her teaching career at Becker High School in Mississippi, but interrupted her career briefly with the arrival of her three children, Melissa, Gail, and Linda. After relocating to the south side of Chicago for Mel's work, she resumed teaching at Washington Elementary School. Soon after, she moved to Roosevelt Jr. High School in Riverdale, IL where she taught and was the librarian for more than three decades. While working full time and raising three children, Winnie also completed her masters degree in library science at Chicago Teachers College. She loved her students and enjoyed teaching the nuances of grammar and appreciation of literature and language.