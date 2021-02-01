Sept. 23, 1925 - Jan. 29, 2021

CHESTERTON, IN - Winona A. "Winnie" DeMass, age 95 of Addison Pointe, Chesterton, IN, formerly of Valparaiso, IN, went to be with her Lord on Friday, January 29, 2021. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Ron Arcella; her son, Craig (Krystyna) DeMass; her daughters: Kathy (Dan) Cunningham, Jan (Dennis Dant) Farrell, Cindy Lou (late Bob) Fitzgerald; grandchildren: Brian (Karen) Cunningham, Dani Cunningham, Jennifer DeMass June, John DeMass; 15 great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Winnie was born September 23, 1925, in Gary, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents: John Willis and Margaret Lynn; step father, Leo Koznicki; her husband, Paul DeMass; her son, Terry (Mr. Hollywood) DeMass; her sister, Judith Arcella; her brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Ellen Lynn; and grandson, Brent Fitzgerald.

Winnie was known to many for her homemade "banana bread". She was recognized for her dedication as the bus driver for the Valparaiso Senior Citizens. She was a member of the Moose Lodge 1357, American Legion Auxiliary Post 94 and the First Presbyterian Church of Valparaiso. Winnie enjoyed traveling, cooking, shopping and collecting new friends. She loved to organize and throw parties.

A private family graveside service will be held at Chesterton Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the family. Handling arrangements: Moeller Funeral Home, Valparaiso. www.anglecrestinc.com