May 9, 1926 - Jan. 22, 2023

VALPARAISO, IN - Winona Fern "Ferne" Lolmaugh, 96, of Valparaiso, IN formerly of Niles, MI passed away on January 22, 2023 after a short illness. Ferne was born to parents Leonard and Bernice Tanner on May 9, 1926 in Hersey, MI.

Ferne was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters, husband Clyde W. Lolmaugh, step-son James Lolmaugh, daughter Susan (Larry) Lindsey and close friend Stan Walters. She is survived by son, Frank Daniel (Christine) Hurd, Jr., step-son, Eugene (Beverly) Lolmaugh, sister-in-law, Lois Tanner Prezny; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Ferne's childhood was spent living in the Big Rapids or Lansing, MI area and graduated from Lansing Eastern High School. After graduation, Ferne enrolled in Michigan State College (now University) to obtain her teaching certification.

Her first teaching job was in Stanwood, MI. While still in high school, Ferne met Frank Daniel Hurd whom she married after he returned from military service to complete his education in Civil Engineering.

After taking a break from teaching to raise children, Ferne returned to teaching and taught for 34 years at Niles, MI Brandywine Community Schools teaching elementary education and special education. Ferne also completed her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Michigan State University along with a certification in Special Education.

After retirement, Ferne traveled extensively around the United States, Europe, Alaska, Hawaii and Mexico. With her children, she enjoyed trips to several U.S. cities, Maine, Hawaii, Ireland and Mexico.

For many years, she was a snowbird at a home in Jensen Beach, FL. She also found time to volunteer at Lakeland Pawating Hospital and Fernwood Botanical Garden. Ferne was active in a line dancing group at the Greater Niles Senior Center and performed regularly. She attended Faith United Methodist Church in Buchanan, MI before moving to Valparaiso to be with family. Interment will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Buchanan, MI. Abiding with her wishes, no memorial service is planned.