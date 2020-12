Winslow 'Jake' Stephic

HOBART, IN — Winslow "Jake" Stephic, 93, of Hobart and Valparaiso, passed away on December 6, 2020.

He is survived by daughters, Janet (Jeff) Smith and Janie (Jimmy) Downes; grandchildren, Todd Schmidt and Ryan Smith; and partner, Ada Hiller.

No funeral service will be held at this time. For a detailed obituary, see the MOELLER FUNERAL HOME website.