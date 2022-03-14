 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wladyslawa Wojtowicz

HAMMOND, IN - Wladyslawa "Lottie" Wojtowicz, age 95, of Hammond, Indiana, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Munster, Indiana. She was born in 1926 in Lubno, Poland, and she immigrated to the United States in 1968. Lottie was a longtime resident of Hammond, Indiana. She was a very active parishioner at St. Casimir Parish in Hammond. Lottie was a member of The Polish Army Veterans Post 40 Auxiliary, and the Pulaski Club.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Zofia and Antoni Nicpon; brothers: Michael Nicpon and Tadeusz Nicpon. Lottie is survived by he sister, Franciszka Hadzik in Poland; her favorite niece, Maria (Stanislaw) Stanko; special great niece, Agnieszka (Bryan) Brownewell; special great nephew, Marcin (Tommi) Stanko; as well as a great number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin). 11 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church. Burial at St. John – St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond. Visitaton on Tuesday Morning from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Lottie loved reading and writing long letters to family. She also loved gardening, especially her flowers.

