Wlliam F. "Billy" Di Cristofano

LANSING, IL - William F. "Billy" Di Cristofano passed away on August 14, 2022. Late of Lansing, formerly of South Deering.

Loving father of William J. Di Cristofano and Kristen (Shawn) Ball. Dear grandfather of Nova and Liam Ball. Devoted son of late Daniel and late Irene (nee Savastano). Dear brother of Norene (Andrew) De Laurentis and Brother Mariano (Henry) Di Cristofano O.S.B. Dear Uncle of Lisa (Rob) Mickolayck and Daniel (Po - Ching) De Laurentis. Former husband of Sandra Engelbrecht. Also survived by other loved ones and friends.

Bill was a U.S. Army Veteran.

Owners of Classic Cars are encouraged to participate in Billy's funeral procession to the cemetery. Visitation Thursday August 18, 2022 from 2:00 - 9:00 pm at The Elmwood Chapel 11200 S. Ewing Ave, Chicago. Family and Friends will meet DIRECTLY at Jesus Shepherd of Souls Parish (St. Andrew's Church site, 768 Lincoln Ave; Calumet City,IL 60409) Friday August 19, 2022 for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. (773 731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com)