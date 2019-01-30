COLLEGE PARK, GA - Wonia 'Louise' Jackson age 60 of College Park, GA formerly of East Chicago, passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago.
Survivors: three daughters, Tonona Parker, LaTrese Jackson and Tionna Parker; one son, Gregory Jackson, Jr.; nine grandchildren; three sisters; four brothers and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater First Baptist Church 4862 Olcott, East Chicago. Rev. Tavis Grant, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 31, 2019 at Greater First Baptist Church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.
HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Jackson family during their time of loss.