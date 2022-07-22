Wyatt Bradley "Wy Wy" Luczak

Oct. 29, 2019 - July 19, 2022

KOUTS - Wyatt Bradley "Wy Wy" Luczak, 2 1/2 years old, of Kouts, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022. He was born October 29, 2019, in Valparaiso to James Michael Luczak and Heather (Thaxton) Luczak.

Wyatt is survived by his parents: Mike and Heather Luczak; sister, Blakely; grandparents: Bradley (Pam) Thaxton, Cheryl Savich; great-grandparents: Bonnie Thaxton, Judy and Ed Komyanek and Richard and Bonnie Jo Greiner; and aunts and uncles: Jonathan Luczak, Danielle (Max) Burkett, and Brandon (Ana) Thaxton. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: James Luczak and Donna Kubiak; and great-grandfather, Carl Thaxton.

With innocence in his heart and influence in his constant smile, Wy Wy's effect on those around him went way beyond his brief tenure in this world. His innate charisma and the mischievous glint in his eye endeared him to everyone that entered his realm. Becoming everybody's best friend seemed to be a natural talent for him. His affinity for John Deere tractors, monster trucks, Kouts Fire Station, and its firefighters, made him a boy's boy. An inherent passion for the White Sox was bestowed upon him early and he embraced it wholeheartedly.

If time were measured in impactful moments, Wyatt's life was long and bountiful. May the abundance of his spirit continue to live in all of us, just as his gift of life will continue the earthly lives of others.

A visitation will be held on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Kosanke Funeral Home, 309 S. Main St., Kouts (new location), and Monday from 9:00 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. Funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery in Kouts. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Comer Children's Hospital.