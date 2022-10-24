Feb. 27, 1942 - Oct. 21, 2022

SAINT JOHN, IN - Wynne K. Stemler (nee Kenyon), age 80, of Saint John, IN, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Wynne is survived by her children: Bruce (Lisa) Stemler, Jodi (Brad) Lambert and Penny (Steve) Gondek; grandchildren: KC and Brennen Gondek, Brooke (Austin) Sandoval, Logan (Sarah) Lambert, Paige Lambert, Sam Stemler and Natalie (Noah) Bibb.

Wynne was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Stemler; parents, Bruce and Mildred Kenyon.

Wynne worked as a teacher's aide at Taft Jr. High and also worked at Ticor Title. She enjoyed scrapbooking, crafts, spending time with her club girls and most of all trips to the cottage at Gravel Lake and being with her family.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN, 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Memorial Services will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Lee and Jamie Ward officiating. Inurnment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Wynne's name to Suncrest Christian Church in Saint John, IN.

Visit Wynne's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.