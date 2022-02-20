EAST CHICAGO, IN - Xavier C. Becerra, Sr., age 82 of East Chicago, IN passed away Friday, February 18, 2022. He is survived by five sons: Xavier (Lisa) Becerra, Jr., Richard (Sylvia) Becerra, Christopher (Karolyn) Becerra, Steven (Lisa) Becerra and Gregory Becerra; five grandchildren; and three great grandchildren; siblings: Frank X. (Lupe) Becerra, Joseph Becerra, Jesse (Maria Carmen) Becerra, Guadalupe "Lupe" Becerra, and Gloria (Mike) Samardzich; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents: Martin and Aurora (Rodriguez) Becerra; brother, Martin Becerra, Jr; sisters: Maria Paez and Maria "Teresa" Becerra; nephew, Jason Johns.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Mary Church, corner of Indianapolis Blvd. and 144th Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Terry Steffens officiating. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 and from 10:30 am to 11:00 am at the Church on Wednesday morning.

Xavier retired from the East Chicago Fire Department after 30 years of service. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary Church, East Chicago, IN would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com