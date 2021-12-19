Sept. 16, 1927 - Dec. 12, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - Yolan S. Fabian, age 94, of Hammond, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday morning, December 12, 2021 surrounded by those she loved.

She is survived by her devoted son, Alexander A. (Tammy) Fabian; three grandchildren: Alexander J. (Kayce), Christopher Z. and Brittany R. Fabian; two great-grandchildren: Alexander J. and Emma C. Fabian as well as several nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Yolan was welcomed into Heaven by her beloved husband of 66 years, Alexander "Al" Fabian (November 19, 2021); parents: Andrew and Frances Smolar; two sisters: Irene (Frank) Maracie and Alice (Vincent) Pengidore.

Family members will hold a private service at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave. Hammond. Entombment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville with Rev. Charles Mosley officiating.