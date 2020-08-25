MOMENCE, IL — Yolanda Barker (nee Camacho), 79, late of Momence and formerly of the East Side, passed away August 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bobby Lee Barker. Loving mother of late infant Bobby Lee Barker, Donna (Al) Kortas, Pamela (Mark) O'Hara and Lisa (Hector) Mendoza. Cherished grandmother of Lindsay (Kevin) Darchuck, Jessica (Brian) Minor, Scarlett and Jack O'Hara, Savannah (David) Rutherford, Alex, Marissa Yolanda "Ry," Nina, Mateo, Hector Jr. and Jessica Mendoza. Adored great-grandmother of Makayla, Delaney and Willow Darchuck, Lilah and Violet Rutherford and Isaac Mendoza. Devoted daughter of the late Refugio and late Andrellita Camacho. Dearest sister of Leroy (Gloria) Chavez, Barbara Hendricks, late Raul (Shirley) Camacho, Sylvia (late Elmo) Barker, late Helen (late Tony) Kusiak, late Robert (Jolene) Camacho, Irene (late Francisco) Lopez and Ruben Camacho. Dear sister-in-law of Loubirl (late Marvis) Brown and too many to name but much loved other Barkers in-law. Fond aunt of many many nieces and nephews. Her sister-in-law, Jolene Camacho, was her sidekick and like another daughter to her.

Yolanda grew up in East Chicago and married the love of her life, Bobby Barker, in 1959, shortly after graduating from Roosevelt High School. She was a former employee of H&R Block on the East Side. Yolanda was a woman with a very strong faith in God. She attended, and was very active in East Side Community Church (formerly East Side Baptist Church). She also enjoyed playing Bunco with her lady friends (same group for over 40 years). Her other hobbies were, eating (it was very impressive how much this little woman could eat), and talking on the phone with her sister, Sylvia. But what gave her the most joy was spending time with her family. She liked to think that her children were perfect, and we thank all of you, who knew otherwise for letting her live in her happy bubble. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joys of her life. Thanks to Mamaw's loving reminders, they will never forget to eat their vegetables.