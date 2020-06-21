× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Yolanda Perez, age 69, of East Chicago, was called home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She is survived by her loving children, Francisco DeHoyos, Maria Wells and Margarita DeHoyos; precious grandchildren, Francisco Marinda, Neveah DeHoyos, Ena DeHoyos, Adi DeHoyos, Phoenix Wells, Elizabeth Valdez, Tristen Gallegos and Ethan Gallegos; sisters, Irma(Jose)Santiago and Rosa Sanchez; dearest Love, Mac Gallegos and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Ignacia Nunez and brothers, Antonio, Frank, Pedro and Roberto Nunez.

Yolanda worked for Inland Steel, BP Amoco and Ameristar Casino. She had a love for music and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She was a loving mother and grandmother, who cherished her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are requested.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, 14 Kennedy Avenue Schererville, IN. Father Mark Plavina officiating. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home. www.solanpruzinfuenralhome.com