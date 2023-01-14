VALPARAISO, IN - Yukiko Dawson, 88, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was born December 5, 1934 in Tokyo, Japan to Daisaku & Umayo (Shbata) Esashi. She and her family were forced to move out of the city with the bombings in the early days of WWII and settled in Sendi. She met William Dawson on a blind date while he was stationed with the U.S. Army and they soon married. They had their first of four children in July of the following year. Kiko boarded a ship for America with her new husband and daughter, returning to Bill's hometown of Valparaiso. She spent the rest of her long life there raising four kids and helping with five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was employed by the Valparaiso School System as a bus aide for handicapped kids.