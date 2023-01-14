Dec. 5, 1934 - Jan. 11, 2023
VALPARAISO, IN - Yukiko Dawson, 88, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was born December 5, 1934 in Tokyo, Japan to Daisaku & Umayo (Shbata) Esashi. She and her family were forced to move out of the city with the bombings in the early days of WWII and settled in Sendi. She met William Dawson on a blind date while he was stationed with the U.S. Army and they soon married. They had their first of four children in July of the following year. Kiko boarded a ship for America with her new husband and daughter, returning to Bill's hometown of Valparaiso. She spent the rest of her long life there raising four kids and helping with five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was employed by the Valparaiso School System as a bus aide for handicapped kids.
Her husband, William Dawson preceded her in death in 2014. Survivors include their children; Kirby (Cheryl) Dawson of Hanna, Julie (Richard) Cash of Auburn & Randall Dawson of Valparaiso, grandchildren; Tim Cash, Amanda Cash, Anthony Parsons, Bryan Dawson, and great-grandchildren; Matthew, Abigail & Conner Cash. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Carry Parson, and one grandson, Derrick.
A private burial ceremony will be held at Angelcrest Cemetery. She will be greatly missed by all the lives she touched.