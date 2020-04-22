Yvette Hoppe

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Yvette Hoppe, age 95, of Merrillville passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

From Leernes, Belgium, survivor of World War II and traveler of several countries. She revered in the French culture by organizing a French club, teaching the French language, and cooking French cuisine. She lived life with pride, support, and dignity. Yvette was resilient and truly appreciated by a multitude of close friends.

This life departed and joins her beloved husband: Richard; daughters: Myriam and Yvette Vivian; and son: Edward who all precede her in death.

At Rest Calumet Park Cemetery in the Meditation Pond Columbarium. Arrangements handled by PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE.

