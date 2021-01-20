Yvette 'Bet' Webb

East Chicago, IN — Yvette Webb "Bet," 62, of East Chicago, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at her home. She is survived by one son, Tiyon Holmes; one grandson, Elijah Holmes; four sisters: Erma Browder, Suzette (William) Elder, Bernita Hilliard and Jacelene Donner; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by husband, the Rev. Leon Webb; son, Leon Webb Jr.; mother, Violette Donner; and siblings, Helen King and Terrance Donner.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church 3902 Alexander Ave., East Chicago, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral. Officiating will be the Rev. Justin Kidd. Private cremation will be held at the family's convenience. CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Webb family during their time of loss.