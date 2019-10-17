{{featured_button_text}}

HOBART, IN - Yvonne B. Galich, 77, fell asleep in the Lord on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was born in 1942 in Hammond, IN to Milica and Bogdan Nickovich. She was a faithful, lifelong member and Kuma of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church. She served as a Sunday School Teacher for over 40 years and member of the St. Sava Serbian Sisters' Circle.

Yvonne was a retired Mortgage Loan Originator and Hobart business owner. She is a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1960. Her Husband, Mike Galich, proceeded her in death along with parents, Milica and Zivotije Milojevic; in laws, Milena and Petar Galich; brother George (Roberta) Bosokovich.

Yvonne is survived by her daughter, Deena Galich; sister, Janet Nickovich; nephew, Robert Matthew; brother in law, Dr. Richard (Ann) Galich; nieces, Kristen Galich and Julianne (William) Nagengast; nephews, Victor Boskovich, Peter (Heidi) Galich, and Stevan Galich; many loving Kumovi and dear friends.

Friends may call on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM directly at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 9191 Mississippi Street, Merrillville, IN with service at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Sava Church. For further information please contact Mileva or Dave at 219-736-5840. www.mycalumetpark.com

