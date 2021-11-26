GARY, IN - Yvonne Carolyn Smith "Tuggi" passed away at the age of 63 on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, TN.

She leaves to cherish her memory two children: Mylan "Chico" Goodlow and Darlita "DeDe" (Marcus) Dowdy-Short; seven grandsons: Maliek, Myles, Tylan, Bryson, Joshua, Nathan and Matthew; one granddaughter Akai; two sisters: Benita (Sylvester) Lenoir and Brenda A. Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, John D. and Christine L. Smith.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Mizpah SDA Church, 2350 Jefferson St., Gary from 3:00-8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Mizpah SDA Church, Leeroy Coleman, Pastor; Elder Willie Coleman, Jr., officiating. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary.

Ms. Smith was retired from Cleveland Cliffs.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Smith family during their time of loss.