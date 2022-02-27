CEDAR LAKE, IN - Yvonne H. Hickok (nee Hofherr), age 84, of Cedar Lake, passed away on February 19, 2022. She is survived by her children: Deborah (late William) Smith, Patricia (William) Terek, Ronald Hickok, and Scott (late Ralph Dogan) Hickok; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Yvonne is preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her parents: Irene and Stanley Hofherr, Sr.; and brother, Stanley Hofherr, Jr.

Friends may greet the family on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave., (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A memorial service will be held Tuesday at 6:00 pm at Burdan Funeral Home Chapel, Pastor Ken Puent, officiating. Inurnment will take place at German Methodist Cemetery in Cedar Lake.

Yvonne was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed camping and travel. Yvonne loved animals and had a great sense of humor. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, gifts made to the American Renal Association or the Humane Society in her honor would be appreciated.