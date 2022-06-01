Yvonne "Jane" Pigg

April 1, 1931 - May 28, 2022

Valparaiso – Yvonne "Jane" Pigg, age 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family members. She was born on April 1, 1931, in Hammond, IN, to the late Edward and Melba Ring.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Randall) Traywick; one grandson, David R Traywick; three granddaughters: Candace (Shawn) McKern, Randi (Josh) Caldwell and Kassy (Pablo) Morales; five great-grandchildren: Dillan, Breanne, Piper, Manny and Maya; one sister, Jacqueline (Ed) Price; daughter-in-law, Jan Pigg; several nieces; and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Melba Ring; loving husband, Ottis Pigg; one son, Michael Pigg; two brothers: Charles Ring and Ralph (Pat) Ring; one sister, Annabelle Fielder.

Yvonne was retired from Griffith High School after 25 years of service. She was a faithful member of the First Christian Church of Griffith and a member of the Kings Daughters. Yvonne enjoyed cooking, baking and crocheting. Her greatest enjoyment came from seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A public visitation will take place on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 3:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home – 8178 Cline Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307. A funeral service will begin at 9:00 A.M. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Chapel Lawn funeral home officiated by Pastor Brandon Rukes. Burial to follow in the Garden of Last Supper at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

