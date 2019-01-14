HAMMOND, IN - Yvonne Jean Bizik was born on December 16, 1967 in Hammond, Indiana. She passed away peacefully on January 8th, 2019 after a strong fight against Brain cancer. Yvonne spent her life devoted to taking care of others. She was a CNA with hospice in Northwest Indiana. Yvonne enjoyed traveling, kayaking, watching the New York Yankees, spoiling her grandchildren, and spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed spending time at her newly built house in Sturgis Michigan, where she would sit out on her back porch and watch the deer and birds.
She leaves behind her husband Joe Bizik; daughters Renee, Melony and Britney; grandchildren Nolan and Sophia; mother Patricia Fredianelli; step father Jerry Fredianelli; brother Greg Schmidt; and sister Tracy Kebler. She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Schmidt.
Yvonne wished to only be cremated. Her family will hold a private memorial service in Stugis Michigan. In lieu of flowers, we ask you make a donation in Yvonne's name to the National Brain Tumor Society.