Yvonne L. Guasch Yoakum
VALPARAISO, IN — Yvonne L. Guasch Yoakum, 78, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021. She was born August 4, 1942, in Stockton, CA, to the late Frank and Idonia (Davis) Yoakum. Yvonne with husband Roy Guasch of 35 years, spent much of their working time at Harrah's Casino, Lake Tahoe, where they worked and raised their family. Yvonne started her career as a high limit Blackjack dealer and then worked her way to management. She was the recipient of the Harrah's Pony Express award as well as many other accolades for her outstanding customer service. She loved collecting stones and crystals, especially heart shaped that Yvonne would give to people she felt needed some extra love. Yvonne also enjoyed art and wrote poetry for which she received numerous awards.
She is survived by her sister, Launita Orem. Yvonne is also survived by her five children: Frank Gjerde, Eileen Gjerde, Helena (Lamon) Sanders, Ruby (Jamie) Peterson and Sonja (John) Dactelides; 12 grandchildren: Sequoia, Kalista, Sierra, Conner, Brittney, Courtney, Jeremy, Kayla, Genevieve, Ashley, Helena and Demetrios; and eight great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Private family services were held with cremation at Angelcrest Crematory, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Hilltop Neighborhood House, hilltophouse.org. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso entrusted with arrangements.