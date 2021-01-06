VALPARAISO, IN — Yvonne L. Guasch Yoakum, 78, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021. She was born August 4, 1942, in Stockton, CA, to the late Frank and Idonia (Davis) Yoakum. Yvonne with husband Roy Guasch of 35 years, spent much of their working time at Harrah's Casino, Lake Tahoe, where they worked and raised their family. Yvonne started her career as a high limit Blackjack dealer and then worked her way to management. She was the recipient of the Harrah's Pony Express award as well as many other accolades for her outstanding customer service. She loved collecting stones and crystals, especially heart shaped that Yvonne would give to people she felt needed some extra love. Yvonne also enjoyed art and wrote poetry for which she received numerous awards.