VALPARAISO, IN - Yvonne Mae Garrett of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, at the age of 87.
"Grandma Yoni" taught us all how to love, to say "sugarfoot" when something goes wrong and to accept everyone and embrace them with all their differences. She was sweet, gave the BEST hugs and had a big beautiful smile.
Yvonne moved from MI to Avalon Springs in September, 2016. It is there that she met Dr. Gasper who took such good care of her! She credited him with saving her life (and he did). She was loved and cared for until she was well enough to move to Pines Village which truly became her home. To all the many people in so many capacities that made her feel loved in her new community, Thank You! It is comforting to know that she will live on in all of us.
Yvonne is survived by her children: Dianne (Brent) Langston, Deborah (Roger) Weiss, Daniel (Anna) Garrett; seven grandchildren: Robert G. Wright, Melissa (Steve) Pearce, Caroline (Brett) Hacker, Jennifer (Evan) Hulighan, Stephanie (Mike) Secker, Joshua (Samantha) Weiss, Aaron (Stephanie) Weiss; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Donations in Yvonne's memory may be made to Pines Village, a Retirement Community that celebrates life by enriching the lives of older adults.
For funeral details or to share your thoughts and memories with the family please visit www.DeislerFuneralHome.com.