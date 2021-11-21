Yvonne Mae Garrett

"Grandma Yoni" taught us all how to love, to say "sugarfoot" when something goes wrong and to accept everyone and embrace them with all their differences. She was sweet, gave the BEST hugs and had a big beautiful smile.

Yvonne moved from MI to Avalon Springs in September, 2016. It is there that she met Dr. Gasper who took such good care of her! She credited him with saving her life (and he did). She was loved and cared for until she was well enough to move to Pines Village which truly became her home. To all the many people in so many capacities that made her feel loved in her new community, Thank You! It is comforting to know that she will live on in all of us.