PORTAGE, IN - Yvonne Monacy (Lara), age 72, of Portage, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on November 20, 2020. Yvonne was a Christian and attended Real Life Church in Portage. She loved working at Albert's Diamond Jewelers, where she had many friends and loving co-workers. She loved traveling the country with family members, and taking kids and grandchildren to Disneyland, Universal Studios and Great America. Yvonne also loved going on a cruise with her father, Willie and other family members. Hawaii and Cancun and Tennessee remained her favorite destinations. Yvonne loved her backyard deck, gazebo, pool, flower and veggie garden, as well as the small lake in the back. She lived a beautiful life and will be missed by all that knew her. Many many people looked up to Vonnie as a pillar of strength. She was known by all as the monarch of her family.