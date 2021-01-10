PORTAGE, IN - Yvonne Monacy (Lara), age 72, of Portage, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on November 20, 2020. Yvonne was a Christian and attended Real Life Church in Portage. She loved working at Albert's Diamond Jewelers, where she had many friends and loving co-workers. She loved traveling the country with family members, and taking kids and grandchildren to Disneyland, Universal Studios and Great America. Yvonne also loved going on a cruise with her father, Willie and other family members. Hawaii and Cancun and Tennessee remained her favorite destinations. Yvonne loved her backyard deck, gazebo, pool, flower and veggie garden, as well as the small lake in the back. She lived a beautiful life and will be missed by all that knew her. Many many people looked up to Vonnie as a pillar of strength. She was known by all as the monarch of her family.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her father Willie Lara and mother Opal Lara; daughter Vicky; grandson Trent; niece Carrie; nephew Chad. She is survived by her devoted husband Terry; daughter Missy (Mike) Danapas; sons Joe and Marco Gonzales, Anthony (T.J.) (Teneill) Monacy; grandchildren: Austin and Gage Monacy, Olivia, Joey and Makena Gonzales; Tera (Brittney) Betancourt; great grandchild Letty; sisters: Jeanette, Denise, and Diane; brothers: Jerry and Mike; nieces: Crissy, Alyssa, Amber, Tracy, Alicia, Heather; nephews: Todd, Michael, Chucky.
A Celebration of Life with Memorial Service for Yvonne will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. All loving family members and friends will be invited. Please refer to Burns Funeral Home website for updates. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com