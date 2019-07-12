IN LOVING MEMORY OF YVONNE ROGERS RUS
On Her First Year in Heaven - July 12, 2019
It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone. Part of us went with you, the day God took you home.
Your loving daughters, Nancy and Reyne, and your family.
