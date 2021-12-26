Yvonne Tokar

She is survived by her children: Alan (Judy) Tokar, David (Andrea) Tokar, Brenda (late Kevin) Zylo and Cheryl Warga; grandchildren: Jim Tokar, Jason Tokar, Amy (Jason) Branam, Ashley (Gentry Winstead) Tokar, Olivia Tokar, Elyse Tokar, Nichole (Steve) Henderson, Michelle Zylo, Mathew (Melissa) Warga and Lindsey (Ryan) Handtke; great-grandchildren: Roman Tokar, La'Niyia Windstead, Za'Riyia Winstead, Mary Henderson, Kathryne Henderson, Kalina Schmitt, Violet Schmitt, Dominic Warga, John Warga, Parker Warga, Kylee Handtke and Rowan Handtke; brother, Dorwin (Mary Ann) Whitacre; along with several nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Yvonne was born on April 3, 1934 in East Chicago, IN and was 1952 graduate of Griffith High School. On June 26, 1954, she married the love of her life, John and together they shared 67 years together until he passed on August 7, 2021. Yvonne retired from the School Town of Munster as a bookkeeper. She enjoyed camping with her family and traveling overseas. Yvonne loved to shop and enjoyed antiquing.