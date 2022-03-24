Yvonne Weil Benne

July 30, 1932 - March 6, 2022

ELLISVILLE, MO - The mom everyone should have, but few were to enjoy. Yvonne Weil Benne left us on March 6, 2022, but not before she graced us all on July 30, 1932. Born to Pauline (nee Filas) and Oscar Weil, and raised in Calumet City, IL. A 1950 graduate of then named Thornton Fractional High School, Yvonne became an American taxpayer in the 1950s by starting her career at United Boiler in Hammond, IN. A summer intern named Richard Benne was hired to add sparkle to the organization, but the sparkle also dazzled both his and Yvonne's eyes when they met, he a future Notre Dame law school student. Dick and Yvonne shared their love of dancing at various venues in Chicago. They shook down the thunder from the sky, became inseparable, and married on June 2, 1956, settling down in Munster, IN.

Dick and Yvonne did St. Thomas More Catholic grade school and the Mustangs of Munster High proud by sending their children: Melinda, Mark, Lisa, Lori (Lee), and Christopher (Gretchen) through their respected halls. Yvonne, took mothering to the next level by becoming both a Boy Scout and a Girl Scout leader.

A lover of animals, the Benne household had, at various times, dogs, cats, birds, gerbils, snakes, even a small alligator. Dick wondered if they really lived in a zoo. Some folks would call it a zoo, others a menagerie, but Yvonne called it HOME.

After Dick's untimely passing in 1990, Yvonne relocated to St. Louis, to stay with Melinda. Her precious role of mom was rejuvenated now as grandmother: to Brandon (Emily), Ryan (Katie), Sean, Samantha, Kate, Patrick, Jimmy, Mirielle, Brooke and Tommy; and great-grandmother; to Kyla, Olivia, Shae, Grant and Wade.

Yvonne had many high points in her life, several low ones, and others to endure. For example, Cubbie Blue was the color of her heart she wore on her sleeve. Yet, she had to endure the black and white pinstripes of the White Sox of her husband, and the ultimate test of endurance, the Cardinal red of her born and bred St. Louis grandsons. But she bore it all with a laugh and a smile. Truly, she was the mom everyone should have.

At Yvonne's request, in lieu of flowers, please make a generous contribution to the Endangered Wolf Sanctuary 6750 Tyson Valley Road, Eureka, MO 63025.