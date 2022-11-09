July 28, 1927 - Oct. 29, 2022

DYER, IN - Yvonne Zajac, 95, of Dyer IN passed away on October 29, 2022 at Riley House in Munster.

Born in Roseland Chicago on July 28, 1927 and preceded in death by parents, Rade Yaksic and Naranca (Petrovic) of Moravice, Croatia, sisters: Anna, Smilja (Mary) and Dorothy; brothers Sam, Milan, Nick, George and Milosh, she was the last living sibling of an amazingly loving and close family.

She was the loving mother of: Mark (Susan) of Oak Ridge, NC and the late Deborah Gorman of Dyer. Yvonne is survived by her grandchildren: Matthew Gorman of Dyer, Phil (Sharon) Gorman of Austin, TX, Emily (Logan) Hughes of Denver, NC and Nick Zajac of Salt Lake City.

Visitation Friday, November 11, 2022 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Saturday, November 13, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Yvonne will be laid to rest with her family and her beloved daughter Deborah at Oak Hill Cemetery, Hammond IN. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com