Zachary Anthony Dumezich, age 30, passed away unexpectedly on September 2, 2018 in Denver, CO. He is loved by his parents, Milo and Linda Dumezich; siblings, Anthony (Leah), Jeremy (Agnes) and Melissa Dumezich; girlfriend, Erin Baker; maternal grandparents, Barbara and Thomas Beverlin; many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, niece (Grace) and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dolores and Carl Panchoff.
Zachary enjoyed wrestling, traveling, fishing, snowboarding, spending time in the Rocky Mountains, cooking, cleaning, shooting guns and taking his dog Grace on long walks to Cheesman Park. Zach lived his life fearless with many adventures. Everyone was so lucky to be a part of it.
“The only thing that you never had on earth was wings. Zach, you have them now! Our hearts now have a hole that will never be filled. But, with your wings, fly high and we will see you again. Sweet Dreams, Zach.”
If you, someone you know, or a loved one is struggling with anxiety, depression, or addiction, it is a disease. It's not their fault. Please show compassion.