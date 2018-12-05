VALPARAISO, IN - Zachary John Taylor passed away in Valparaiso on December 2, 2018 at the age of 26. Zachary is survived by his father, John Taylor; sister, Kotie (Joey) Brasher, Gina Spears; Auntie Bonnie (Dan) Bieda, Auntie Cathie (Mike) Martin, Uncle Danny Taylor, Auntie CheChe (Bruce) Ayers. Cousins: Amanda Schacht, Whitney Martin, James Martin, Bella and Sophia Brasher. Zachary is preceded in death by his mother, Violet Taylor Jeffers.
Zachary was born on January 1, 1992 in Birmingham, AL. Zachary graduated from Valparaiso High School in 2011. He attended Ivy Tech and Ball State University to pursue a degree in Computer Science. As a child he participated in Soccer, Basketball, Football, Baseball, and Martial Arts. He loved the Chicago Cubs. Zachary was an amazing articulate loving son. He was a gentle soul. He loved people and had a kind heart. He will be sadly missed.
Zachary was proficient at Computer Skills and was recognized by his professors and the Dean at Ball State. He made the Dean's list in the summer of 2015. He was able to achieve Cisco Certification. He was a generous individual who loved to help out and fix family and friend computers without hesitation. He had a passion for astronomy and space exploration. Zachary loved Computer gaming and enjoyed dialogue with his gaming friends.
Memorial Visitation is scheduled for 1:00-3:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road in Valparaiso with a Memorial Service beginning at 3:00 PM. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Zachary's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to N.A.M.I. National Alliance on Mental Illness. www.nami.org.