GRIFFITH - Zachery Tyler Amptmeyer of Griffith, IN passed away unexpectedly on February, 24th 2023. He was 22 years old. Zach is survived by his parents, Robert J. Amptmeyer, (JoEllyn McCurrie) Bridget M. Clark (Adam Ditola); Loving husband to NaTasha (nee DeBold) Amptmeyer and stepdaughter Ariah Rose; Former partner to Serenitie Urbanczyk with whom he shares two children, Adalynn Ray and Zach Jr. (handsome); Loving brother to Kala Clark (Markus Cruz), Sabrina Donley, Caylee O'Keefe and Addison Anderson; Loving grandson to Dennis and Michelle Populorum, Joanna Clark (late Carl Clark); Fond uncle to two nephews, two nieces and many cousins; Loving nephew; Best bud to DJ Cummings. Zach enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He always brought a smile to those around him and his loss leaves a void in the hearts of many people. To know him was to love him. Memorial Visitation Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com