CROWN POINT, IN - Zern Hayden, 91, of Crown Point, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Mary; children: Scott (Laura) of Seattle, Todd (Kris) of Joliet, Kevin (Christine) of Oak Park and Paula Boyles of Rensselaer; grandchildren: Sonja (Greg) Gant and Ethan Hayden, Kory and Camron Hayden, Sophie and Alex Hayden, Tommy Boyles; a brother, Carol; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Zern was a 1949 graduate of Lowell High School, a lifelong Farmer and a Tri Creek School Bus Driver for 60 years. He was a member of the Lake Co. Fair Board, 30 years; Grange, 50 years; Lowell Library Board, 12 years. And a 4-H Leader for 25 years. He enjoyed reading and spending time with his family.

Visitation, Tuesday, October 25 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM, with Funeral Services, Wednesday at 11:00 AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, in Lowell. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Lowell Library, or, to honor Zern, simply do a kind act for someone, as he would have.