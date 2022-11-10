WHITING, IN - Zita Tanski (nee Brtko) 91 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Tanski; loving mother of Kenneth (Maria) Tanski, Karen (Richard) Massoels and the late Robert Tanski; cherished grandmother of Nicole Massoels and Jeremy (Kara) Massoels; nieces, nephews and many extended family members in Colorado, Oklahoma and Virginia. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mildred Sheron and brother, Frank Brtko.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 9:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 to 8;00pm; wake service at the funeral home on Friday, 4:30pm. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com .

Zita Tanski was born on May 23, 1931 in Czechoslovakia to Frank and Veronica (Pseno) Brtko. At age 5 she emigrated to the United States where she grew up in South Chicago and graduated from Bowen High School, Class of 1949. A resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community for over 60 years, Zita was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the St. John Rosary Society and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc. She was a retiree of Park View Foods and was a member of the USCW (Retail Clerks Union). Zita loved to travel and to go dancing. Devoted to her family, she will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Church Steeple Restoration Fund, 1849 Lincoln Ave., Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 650-4400