MERRILLVILLE, IN - Zivko Cucuz, age 89 of Merrillville, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Novewmber 2, 2020. Zivko was a lifelong member of St Elijah Serbian Orthodox Cathedral.

He was very active with the Church School Board, member of sports club Dinara and Serbian Chetniks of Schereville.

He was a retired employee of US Steel and ABC Rail with combined 23 years of service.

Preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Milica Cucuz; twin daughters: Stoja and Ruza, Parents Savo and Ruza (Gvero) Cucuz; brothers: Nedeljko and Petar Cucuz and sister Mileva Malinovich. Survived by his three loving children: son Savo Cucuz; daughters: Ruzica (Michael) Malich, Ljilana Djordjevic; four cherished grandchildren: Joakim, Anastasija, Nedeljko and Milica. Brother Sveto Cucuz and sisters: Jovanka Serbedzija and Jelka Cucuz with many other relatives, kumovi and friends in the North America and Europe.

Zivko loved working and building things around the house, reading books, crossword puzzles and playing cards. He also loved all sports especially Soccer and Tennis.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 directly at 10:30 a.m. at St Elijah Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 8700 Taft St, Merrillville, IN with V Rev Aleksandar Novakovic Officiating. Visitation will begin at 930am until the time of service. Interment, St Sava Monastery Cemetery, 32377 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, IL. For further information please call Mileva or Dave at 219-736-5840 or www.mycalumetpark.com